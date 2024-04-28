Oshodi, Mafoluku Shogunle, Ewu-Tuntun Residents Issue Statement On Resumption Of Messers Excellens Link International, Tunap Waste Company To Community

Residents of Oshodi Mafoluku Shogunle and Ewu-Tuntun communities of Lagos State have issued a statement of clarification on the resumption of the old PSP operation, which is (Excellense Links International) and (Tunap Waste Company) In the Lagos community.

This was contained in the press release signed by Engr. Faleye Babatunde, identified as the Chairman of OMSF, and made available to Impartial Observers on Sunday for publication.

In the press statement, the community applauded the consistent exceptional service of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority

(LAWMA), which according to them, have worked tirelessly to ensure the hygiene sanity of Oshodi Constituency 1.

their statement read in full;

“The release of intervention trucks and

monitoring of the situation has been of first-class status.

“The caution and reprimand of the Waste Managers at our community by the House of Assembly

Committee on Environment (Parastatal) and LAWMA resulted in the reversal of the illegal rates to affordable ones now agreed to by the tyrant Operators and a host of other reliefs.

“Excellens Links resumed operations immediately after signing a Memorandum of Understanding

(MOU). The MOU (already signed by other parties) was only sighted for the first time by OMSE on

Saturday 20th of April 2024.

“No draft copy was sent earlier to be perused by OMSE and was not

informed/invited to the official signing activity that was said to have taken place on Friday 19th April

2024.

“Therein contained on the MOU were part of our demands:

1. Frequency of Waste Collection – Waste to be collected at a minimum of once per week.

2. Tariff – No arbitrary increase of Tariff by the PSP Operators henceforth, but jointly with the

Ministry, LAWMA, Local Government and community stakeholder groups.

3. Selective Services – No Selective Services should be embarked on by the PSPs.

4. Re-enumeration – LAWMA to directly or by use of agents to enumerate and house tag

buildings across the state. All under the watchful eye of community stakeholders.

5. Use of Lagos State Government and LAWMA Logo – The Logo, Seal or Crest of the State

Government and LAWMA are henceforth forbidden from use by the PSP Waste Operators on

bills, receipts or any form of correspondence.

6. Enforcement – Power to enforce the law is the prerogative of the State and Local

Government.

PSPs Operators shall not carry out enforcement of the law.

“Unfortunately, some important issues raised by OMSE’s conditions were omitted on the MOU. Items

such as:

1. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) – Repair of schools, community developments, Road

repairs, Educational Sponsorships, etc. within the coverage areas and quite a lot of other

projects could be done according to capacity.

2. Illegal increases To Rates Previously Made – Accumulated bills brought about by the illegal

increment should be STRUCK OFF; Customers whose waste have been neglected (resulting

from selective service) are NOT owing; Customers who continued paying the old rate of N450

DO NOT OWE; Customers who have paid the illegal excessive increase would be REFUNDED

by equivalent months of service.

“This is the only true and just way of correcting and

cautioning the dastardly behaviors of the PSPs.

3. Probationary Period – The House of Assembly Committee on Environment (Parastatal)’s

recommendation that the two (2) erring Operators be put on a 3 Months Probationary

Period was also not inputted in the MOU.

“However, some novel inclusions have now also been made to our conditions in the MOU generated,

which are:

1. Safe Collection and Disposal of Solid Waste – Waste must be safely collected, transported

and disposed without harm to the environment.

2. Vehicles and Equipment – The PSPs shall only use vehicles and equipment approved by the Agency and such vehicle and equipment shall be kept in clean, garaged and well maintained

in good working conditions at all times.

3. Provision of Job Cards/Dockets – PSPs shall ensure to provide the community with a

Triplicate Job Card/Docket which shall be signed and counter-signed and serve as proof

evidencing service delivery.

“We wish to categorically state that the MOU should include the germane agitations of the community to achieve its objectives of fairness and justice to community residents.

“This would

inform lasting peace in the community as desired by all.

“Vox Populi Vox Dei …..

The Voice of the People is the Voice of God”.

Thank you all”.