Emulate retiring CP Adeoye’s quality service delivery to NPF, AIG tells police officers under Zone 13

By Chuks Eke

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG incharge of Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra state, Godwin Ndidi Aghaulor has charged all ranks and files within the formation comprising Anambra and Enugu states to emulate the level of quality service deliveries rendered by the retiring Anambra state Commissioner of Police, CP, Aderemi Adeoye to the Nigeria Police Force, NPF.

He said by so doing, each of them would retire from the force in peace and glamour without blemish at the end of their service yeats as is in the case of Adeoye who pulled out on Saturday after 35 years of meritorious services to his father land.

AIG Aghaulor who spoke to newsmen at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Awka in form of a glowing tribute, during a ceremony marking Adeoye’s pullout from the force, said it is a thing of joy for a police officer to serve and retire in flying colors and that is what every civil and public servant is praying for.

Activities marking the event had comnenced earlier in the day with a pullout parade at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, the state capital.

Among others who also paid tributes to the outgoing CP Adeoye were the traditional ruler of Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, his Umueri counterpart, Igwe Ben Emeka and the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ify Obinabo.

In their separate speeches, Igwe Iweka, Igwe Emeka and Ify Obinabo lauded the efforts of Adeoye for ensuring prompt interventions during criminal activities, particularly armed robbery, kidnapping, 419, cult and child trafficking related crimes.

They therefore urged the Inspector-General of Police, IGP to deploy a replica of Adeoye to Anambra state to continue with his good works.

Adeoye pulled out of service 10 months of leading the police architecture in Anambra State as CP in Anambra state, having been appointed by the Police Service Commission, PSC on June 30, 2023 to replace Echeng Echeng, who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General, AIG of Police and redeployed to Zone 9, Umuahia.

During the ceremonial pull-out parade, Adeoye noted that he had been at various police units and performed very well, adding that he served under many police commissioners.

He added that he was fully prepared for the job when he assumed office, that was why he was able to tackle the security challenges in Anambra, reducing it to a barest minimum.

During the ceremony, the commissioner said through out the period of his service, he equipped himself through trainings, both in Nigeria and abroad, including financial education that led to the founding of an investment club, Alpha Trust Investment Club in 2018.

He said the club currently has investments worth over N20 billion, and that as he retires, he is going into business full time, and that he was set to give Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote a run for his money.

He said, “I have been through militancy in Niger Delta, Boko Haram in North-East, fought IPOB militancy in the South-East, and I am glad that I am alive today, despite gunfire and bombs we have encountered, I do not have any scare on me.

“I thank NPF for the opportunity to serve and Nigeria for investing in me through trainings at home and abroad. I have been privileged to be trained in Ghana, England, Israel, California and more.

“I have served abroad in the United Nations, and this career gave me opportunities for self development, and these have prepared me for retirement. It’s been a unique privilege serving Anambra.

“I am proud of my men at Anambra State Police command. You are gallant, heroic and never giving up. We didn’t achieve anything through individual efforts but with other sister agencies.

“In 2028, I founded an investment club, Alpha Trust Investment Club Limited. We started it with a modest sum of N54million, but today we have investments worth over N20 billion.

“That will be my full time business from Wednesday May 1. We have been investing and now we want to go into full time business and we will in the next 10 years give Dangote a run for his money.”

Earlier, the Anambra State governor, Prif. Chukwuma Soludo, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim praised Adeoye for his efforts in helping to fight insecurity in the state.

He said, “There’s a time to start and a time to begin and a time to end everything. We knew today would come. The CP came to Anambra and has played his role meritoriously. He came when Soludo was tackling insecurity and people were in the bush fighting lawful citizens.

“Adeoye came in at the same time with his own style and dedication, sincerity of purpose and doggedness and within a short space, Anambra is now calm. It is not over until it is over and the fight is still sustained”.

“If it were in our hands, we will say let this good man continue. because we are happy with his works. A street has been named after him and many awards too. I am happy to proclaim that you are now a citizen of Anambra. We wish you well in your future endeavours.”