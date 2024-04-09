8.4 C
Rivers State: How Police Crackdown Criminal Kingpin In Gun Battle

Rivers State Police Command has launched a decisive operation targeting a notorious criminal figure known as General 2man in the Ogbologbo community of Ahoada West Local Government Area.

General 2man, identified as Ikem ThankGod, has been implicated in a string of violent crimes, including the murder of Inspector Usang Ude and multiple civilian casualties. His reign of terror extended to kidnapping, armed robbery, and vandalism, with reports of him even disrupting social events at will.

During the operation, General 2man and his gang engaged police tactical teams in a fierce firefight. While the kingpin managed to escape, his second-in-command, ThankGod Uchechi, alias “Pastor SP,” and third-in-command, ‘Western King’ Okpo Emenike, were fatally wounded. Several other gang members sustained injuries, and significant weaponry was seized.

Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu praised the efforts of the tactical team and emphasized the commitment of the police force to combating crime in the state. He called on the public to provide any information that could lead to the apprehension of the fleeing suspects and other criminal elements.

As the hunt for General 2man’s associates intensifies, residents are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to bring an end to their reign of terror.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko, Police Public Relations Officer for the Rivers State Command, reiterated the importance of community involvement in combating crime, emphasizing the need for a united front in the fight against criminality.

