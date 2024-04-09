UNIZIK Students Begin Open Contribution of Ransom, As Gunmen Kidnap Their Colleague on Her Way to Burial

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Some students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, have opened call for donation, to make up the ransom billed on their friend and schoolmate, Miss Francisca Chioma, who was reportedly kid.na.pped by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on her way to a burial ceremony in the State.

Miss Chioma, a student of the Science Education Department in UNIZIK, was said to have been missing since Friday, April 5, after she left Awka to attend a friend’s father’s burial in a community in Anambra State.

It was gathered that attempts to reach her via phone proved abortive, as calls to her line were not responded to, creating panic and apprehension among her colleagues, friends and family members.

The Chief Security Officer of the institution, Mr. Ken Chukwurah, also confirmed the development, adding that relevant security agencies in the State have been alerted. He further revealed that the kidnappers have eventually made contact with the family.

“Yes it is true. DSS has been fully in the picture since yesterday. We are working with them. We got information that one of our students was on her way to attend a funeral ceremony in a village outside Awka when the incident happened, and since then, she has not been found,” he said.

According to reports trending on the social media, the kidnappers billed the sum of ten million naira as ransom for Chioma’s release, which was eventually negotiated down to two million naira. It was gathered that the kidnappers also gave a deadline of Tuesday (today) for payment of the ransom, or else the would ‘harm’ the victim.

This has made the victim’s schoolmates and friends to declare open call for public support and donation to make up the ransom, as the victim’s family finds it difficult to raise the N2m.

Captioned “Francisa Oma Went Missing!”, a the post from Collins Chimezie, a concerned colleague of the victim, who to took to social to plead for support, reads: “She was abducted on Friday, and till now, we’ve not been able to find her.

“There’s been plenty of calls from her end. She was ki.dn.apped alongside two others, on her way to a village here in Anambra state, for a friend’s dad’s funeral.

“It’s been two nights already, and I fear for her safety. I thought it was a prank. I’m still struggling to believe it.

“They first demanded a ransom of 10million naira. But Collins Chimezie and God’swill Akan were able to beat it down to 2million.

“We were given a deadline, and we need your help. Francisca needs your help. You can offer us advice or suggestions on what next step to take. Pray for Francisca. Pray for her safety. Pray for her release.

Help us raise the ransom. Whatever you can offer no matter how little…

“Please, help her. Please, help us save Francisca Oma . 0561865817; GT BANK; Chimezie Collins.”

When contacted by this reporter, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the Command was aware of the incident, and called on the family and friends of the victim to come forward with information that can help the Command to embark on investigations.

“Yes, the Command is aware of the unconfirmed information out there on the abduction of Unzik Student; and we want to use this medium to invite the victim’s family, friends, or witnesses to come forward with information that can help us embark on investigations, please,” the PPRO said in a chat with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, on Tuesday.