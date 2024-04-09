8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Imo: Lawyer’s Corpse Found In The Bush – Killed By Unknown Assassins

S/East
Eleven Days After Cabinet Dissolution, Stakeholders Lobby For Appointment Slots In Dollars, Imo Governor Yet To Constitute Excos
Map of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Lawyer’s corpse, Garricks Anyanwu has been found dead.

The decomposing corpse was found dead in a bush in the Orodo community in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state, four days after he was declared missing.

His colleague and coursemate at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Chukwuemeka Mbamala, who disclosed this in a statement, alleged that the slain lawyer was allegedly murdered by unknown assassins.

According to Mbamala, the slain lawyer would be buried on Wednesday.

He wrote “Barr. Garricks Anyanwu was murdered by unknown assassins in his home town Orodo Mbaitoli L.G.A. lmo State. According to information his decomposing body was found in the bush on Friday 5/4/2024. This was after his disappearance for 4 days.

“It was also gathered that he will be buried on Wednesday, 10/4/2024.

Garricks Anyanwu was my classmate at Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu, a class of 2003 set.

“We are calling on the authorities concerned to fish out the assasins of our late colleague Garricks Anyanwu.

It is unfortunate that Lawyers have become danger spices in our society. Everyday, either a Lawyer is kidnapped and killed or assaulted by Police or assassinated. Enough is enough.”

As at the time of filing this report, the Police public relations officer in the State ASP Henry Okoye is yet to confirm the news.

