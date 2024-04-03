Rivers: ‘Don’t Take My Implementation Of Presidential Resolution For Weakness’ – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said his action of implementing the Presidential resolution is a mark of respect for Mr. President and should not be taken as weakness if not he will surprise those thinking in that direction.

Governor Fubara stated this on Wednesday at Government House Gate when he addressed members of Rivers State Local Government Workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) who were on solidarity and thank you visit.

He noted that the resolution he is implementing is not constitutional, but a political solution to the crisis that erupted in the state sometime ago.

“But let me say it here, if that action that I have accepted to follow will be taken for my weakness I will surprise them.”

Sir Fubara further assured the workers of the immediate implementation of their promotion, payment of gratuities and the implementation of consolidated salary for grade level 17, stressing that he will liaise with the Accountant General for smooth payment.

He noted that their solidarity visit is a reflection of the mood of the people across the state for his implementing good policies and touching lives, rather than the misinterpretation of some people that they were being rented.

“It is not about any other thing, it is about the lives you touched genuinely. It is the policies that you ensured that were implemented without inducement. That is what you will be remembered for. I am happy standing with you, in ensuring that the N30,000 minimum wage has been implemented.”

The governor charged the workers to be law abiding, brace up and do what is right always as he will continue to support them for their progress.

Governor Fubara assured Rivers people of his leadership with the fear of God, adding that his government believes and understands the feelings of the people.

“Our policies and support will always be for the happiness of our people. I am indeed, happy that you have started enjoying what other people enjoyed several years ago.”

“In fact, the effect of the implementation of this salary has even gone a long way to cushion the effect of hardship. That is governance with reasoning and not by emotion.”

He reiterated his administration’s determination to continue to put smiles in the faces of workers in the state as that will be of impact in the lives of the majority of the people.