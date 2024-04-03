Edo: Panel Convenes To Probe Misconduct Allegations Against Shaibu

The seven-man panel set up by the Chief Judge (CJ), of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to investigate the allegation of misconduct leveled against the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday began sitting.

The panel, headed by retired Justice S. A. Omonuwa, was set up by Justice Okungbowa following the resolution by the Edo State House of Assembly which initiated the impeachment process against Shaibu.

At the panel on Wednesday morning, the House of Assembly was represented by Ohiafi Joe, Deputy Clerk, Legal, Edo State House of Assembly, just as Shaibu was represented by Professor Oladoyin Awoyale (SAN).