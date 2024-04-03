Anambra House of Rep member commissions constituency office, holds town hall meeting at Ojoto

By Uzo Ugwunze

A member of the House of Representatives representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Uchenna Harris Okonkwo has commissioned Idemili South constituency office and also held a town hall meeting at Ndiabor Union civic centre, Ojoto, Idemili South LGA, Anambra State.

Commissioning the centre which is a liaison office for the constituents in the LGA, the lawmaker said that it will fasten aid to the constituents who needed help of any kind or complaints.

“It is also a place for easy contact on any issue from the constituents and by tomorrow, we shall have a town hall meeting at Paradise regained hotel, Ogidi,”for Idemili North constituents.

During the town hall meeting, the lawmaker said it would be a yearly gathering especially on Easter period,to enable the people have physical interaction with their Representative.

“We will also be having our regular periodic physical meetings and zoom meetings as means of contact and interaction. The town hall meeting is an opportunity to express feelings,” Okonkwo said.

He expressed satisfaction with the turn up of the constituents adding that his interest is to better their Welfare even as he has started solar light installation to some markets and hopes to install it in all markets.

In his response, the President General of Nnokwa community, Chief Joe Anyika, in his vote of thanks, commended the lawmaker for having the interest of the people at heart and urged him not to relent.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of Ojoto

Igwe Gerald Mbamalu described the town hall meeting as a necessity for questions and interactions with the Representative especially on funds for projects which according to him money was allocated for such projects.

Highlight of the occasion was presentation of award to the lawmaker by the Association of Music,and Film Producers and Marketers of Nigeria, (AMUFPMAN,) led by Evangelist Markinson Justice Nwasike, National chairman, flanked by secretary, Comrade Otimkpu Paul, .

Presenting the award, the chairman, Board of Trustees, Chief Cosmas Ubaoha, who was also flanked by a chieftain of the association, comrade Damian Ogudike, expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the lawmaker few months in office.