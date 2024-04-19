Ohanaeze Declares Ezeife Hero Of Igbo land. As Soludo, Ngige , Obi , Nwodo , Etiaba Celebrate Former Gov

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Ohaneze Ndigbo has declared the late former governor of Anambra state Dr Chukwuemaka Ezife Hero of Igbo land following his great contributions and service towards the well being of the people of the South East geopolitical zone.

Similarly Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra state, former governors Peter Obi, Sen Chris Ngige, Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo and Dame Virgy Etiaba have described late Ezeife as a Nationalist who fought for justice and equity of all Nigerians irrespective of tribe religion or political affiliations.

Making this declaration at the commendation service in honour of Ezife in Awka the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu noted that it has become a policy the pan Igbo organization to honour distinguished sons and daughters of Igbo land who have rendered selfless services to their people adding that the funeral of such personalities would be undertaken by the entire Igbo race as a mark of encouragement for the younger generation to see it as an obligation to fight for their people.

At his tribute to Ezeife , Iwuanyanwu said ; “He served Ohanaeze Ndigbo in many capacities. He was the Chairman Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Northern zone comprising Abuja and the 19 Northern states . He was a member of Ohanaeze Presidential Advisory Council MOPAC . He was also a member of Ime Obi Ohanaeze”

Gov Charles Soludo said that Ezeife was a cat with more than mine lives adding that he was his role model having come from the same Aguata local government area and a short distance from his country home Isofia to Ezeife home in Igbo Ukwu.

Soludo noted that” If not for the short stay of his tenure as governor which was about two years his think home philosophy would have been a huge success but our government policy of making Anambra state a livable, viable smart city Homeland is in pursuit to the fulfilment of the late governor’s policy while in office and we shall strive to sustain it ” he said.

Immediate past Minister for labour and Employment Sen Chris Ngige said that in Ezeife the Igbo man found him as one of those that told the story of a people adding that the sagacity of the late former governor was one that placed him on the vanguard of unity and fairness adding that issue of political equity and economic resourcefulness are still issues that need to be addressed in the Nigerian polity.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and also former governor of Anambra state Mr Peter Obi reiterated that;

“Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere and Dr Ezeife fought for justice all through his life time and this the same justice that we are still fighting for in Nigeria today”

“We should see the life and times of Dr Chukwuemaka Ezife as one that should be emulated by everyone as a standard bearer to the future generation”he said

First female governor in Nigeria Dame Virgy Etiaba lauded the fatherly roles of Ezeife and commended Gov Charles Soludo for making the burial of Ezeife a state funeral noting that he deserves the best .

Former Enugu State governor Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo noted that he shear the same thoughts with Ezeife adding that their beliefs and ideologies are from the same point of view saying that history will not forget him .

Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Prof Charles Okechekwu Esimone recalled how under the regime of Ezeife as governor the Anambra State University Awka was converted to a federal university naming late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe after the instruction.

Esimone noted that Ezeife single handedly lobbied for that without any assistance adding that the staff and management of the University would always see him as one that made it all happen.