Azia Igweship Tussle: There Will Be a Fresh Election — Anambra Govt Declares Stand

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In view of the age-old Igweship tussle raging in Azia community, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, the state government taken a stand.

Recall that Azia community has, for years, been engulfed by Igweship crisis, following the sudden demise of Prof. Titus Eze, the Igwe-elect of the community; as his opponent in the election, Chief Felix Ifeanyimuo, allegedly began to lay claim on the traditional stool of the community, asking to be crowned the next Igwe.

This alleged laying of hostage on Azia throne by Chief Ifeanyimuo has sparked off turmoil in the community, with some people opposing him, while some others say he is the right person for the throne. Protests have also been held by the parties involved, to further drive home their notions.

However, in an interview with this reporter Izunna Okafor, on Friday, the State Commissioner for Local Government Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, declared the government’s stand on the matter.

According to him, the government’s position is that there will be a fresh Igweship election in the community.

This decision, he said, was taken after receiving and studying the Panel’s report, adding that the decision is also in line with the constitution of the community.

The Commissioner further revealed that efforts and plans were already on motion vis-a-vis the arrangements for the fresh election, which, he said, will be held around September when there the community usually has mass return and new yam festival.

He further appealed to the members of the community to remain peaceful and uphold the values of their heritage throughout the election process, reiterating the importance of unity and respect for the electoral process; even as he urged all parties involved to eschew violence and wait patiently for the election.

He also highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring a transparent and unbiased election, assuring the community that measures are already in place to maintain law and order during the exercise.

The Commissioner further expressed hope that the fresh election will bring an end to the long-standing crisis and restore peace and stability in Azia community.