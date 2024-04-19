8.4 C
Presidency is not Sabotaging Ganduje, Says APC Kano

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Alhaji Ahmad Aruwa, denied accusing the presidency of fueling the crisis against national Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Aruwa who was quoted in a short video that went viral on social media pointing accusing finger at some element in the presidency igniting the confusion that led to the purported suspension of Ganduje insisted he was quoted out of contest.

The state publicity secretary of the party said he has firm loyalty to president Bola Ahmed led Federal Government which accounted to the overwhelming support the president received in Kano during the last general election.

He made the clarification on Friday while reacting to media report that quoted him accusing the presidency of sabotage Dr. Ganduje on his purported suspension of his membership.

He maintained that those trying to reconstruct his comment on the persecution of Dr. Ganduje were the enemies of the party who have invested resources to destroy the mutual relationship between the president and the former Governor of Kano.

Aruwa insisted he has no intention to and would not constitute any act that would, damage the loyalty and mutual respect that exit between the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Ganduje and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Kano APC spokesman further asserted that Dr. Ganduje remains the only strong pillar and dependable defender who can guarante the future political success of president Tinubu’s political in Kano.

” We have high respect for our president and leader of our party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and he remains our choice of leader in Kano. We have demonstrated our commitment to the political ambition of president Tinubu in the last general election and we are ready to do more in subsequent election.

” We equally want to declare that our leader and national Chairman of our great party Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is committed and remains loyal to the president regardless of whatever anybody may want to ochestrate. No amount of plot will divide the mutual relationship between the president and Ganduje”. Aruwa declared.

