In Anambra, Decomposing Corpse of Lady Who Died After Smoking Colos Gets Relocated Close to School Environment by Residents, May Explode Soon

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Findings have revealed that the abandoned corpse of the yet-to-be-identified lady who reportedly died in Awka, Anambra State capital, after smoking Colorado (popularly known as Colos) is still there along the road where she died.

Recall that an unidentified lady died after she was said to have repeatedly smoked the psychotropic drug (Colos) in Awka.

The incident happened on Sunday off the Winners Church Headquarters in Awka, along the UNIZIK Junction — Y-Junction Okpuno Road, very close to a mechanic workshop. Some eyewitnesses had earlier claimed the corpse was had been evacuated.

However, this reporter, Izunna Okafor, who visited the scene on Tuesday morning (today), discovered that the corpse of the lady is still there along the road, and already decomposing, with flies perching around everywhere, while her eyeballs have already popped out.

While earlier reports claimed that the corpse had been evacuated, although, speculations abound that the corpse was only relocated (over the night) from the place where she actually died (close to the Y-Junction) to the current location (close to Winners Church) where she is now dumped, which made the people to think that the corpse had been evacuated by her people, without knowing it was only moved a bit downward along the same road.

This might have been done probably by people living close to the place where the corpse was before, to avoid causing trouble for them. The current positioning of her hands and the look of the environment also attest to the fact that the corpse was actually relocated from where it was before.

This reporter also gathered that, from the look of things, the already-swollen corpse, which is already causing discomfort in the entire area, may explode anytime soon, if not evacuated, thereby causing more nuisance and discomfort for the residents and road users, including the school children whose school is closely located to the scene.

Some of the residents, who pleaded anonymity, joined their voices to call on the Anambra state government and relevant authorities to please save them the impending doom by urgently evacuating the swollen corpse before it explodes.

Reports have it that the lady acted in strange ways before finally giving up the ghost.

It was gathered that the she became unconscious and started misbehaving after smoking the dangerous drug, even to the point of perambulating the street stack naked.

This, eyewitnesses said, made some sympathizers to hold and assist her with a cloth to cover up her nakedness. The sympathizers were also said to have fed her with enough soaked garri to douse the effect of the substance on her.

It was however, reported that shortly after she began to regain her consciousness, she went and smoked the Colorado again, which eventually led to her collapse, downfall and consequent death along the ever-busy road, where her corpse still lies till date.

When contacted by this reporter, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, pledged to reach out to the concerned authority on the issue.