Hunger: ‘There Is Delay In Distributing Uzodimma’s Relief Material’ – Legislator Raises Alarm, Fingers PGs, APC Chieftains

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The member representing Ohaji/Egbema State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly,Hon. Dr. Uzoma Francis Osuoha popularly called Eze Buguma has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for donating rice to the communities.

Eze Buguma praised Governor Uzodimma for providing succour to his people within this moment of economic crunch.

He thanked the Governor for delegating lawmakers to monitor the distribution of the rice in their various local government areas adding that their involvement in the sharing of the relief material stopped some greedy stakeholders from diverting the rice for their families and friends.

The Lawmaker stated that he will continue to monitor sharing of the rice at the wards and communities.

He revealed this on a cellphone chat with Journalists on Sunday.

The lawmaker said;

“I am already getting report that some wards are yet to share the rice. I wonder why they are still hoarding the rice since Friday last week. Any President-General or ward Chairman that divert the rice will have himself to blame as I am going to write report to the Governor’s Political Adviser. I am happy that the Governor is extending his hands of fellowship at the time people in need it. And I am urging my people of Ohaji/Egbema to continue supporting the present 3R Government led by Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma. Nobody should sabotage the Governor”