Encomiums, As New City Emerges in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

History was made in Anambra State over the weekend, as a new smart city, known as the Soul City debuted in the State.

Located at the serene heartland of Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, the Soul City comprises a tourist centre, wonder land, shopping malls, centre for arts/culture, residential, hospitals, hotels, school, amusement parks, among other facilities that make it stand out among others.

The official unveiling of the project held in Awka, the capital city of the State, with many dignitaries in attendance.

Speaking at the event, the Convener of the Occasion and Director of the Soul City, Chief Nnamdi Michael Nwokoye, who gave an overview of the City, said the project was masterfully designed and would be second to none in the country upon completion.

He revealed that Anambra State was chosen as the location for siting of the project because of its security and the viability of its business environment, and in and spirit of Akụ Ruo Ụlọ. He further appreciated the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and the State’s Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Comrade Don Onyenji, for keying into the project, and for their support so far. He also extolled the security operatives whose good works contributed to the success and progress of the project since inception till date.

According to him, the investors in the Soul City are drawn from different parts of the world, with many still trouping in, to make the dream a reality.

While reiterating the historic significance of the Soul City’s arrival for Anambra’s economic and touristic prospects of the State, Chief Nwokoye further urged all stakeholders to rally behind the project, given its great potentials and capacity to generate employment, stimulate investment, elevate the standard of living across the state and beyond, and generally enhance the overall development of the State.

In his remarks, the Commissioner attributed the influx of investors into Anambra State to the commendable efforts of the Soludo Administration, affirming it as a testament that Anambra is indeed the Light of the Nation.

He described the Soul City as an idyllic and serene destination, particularly citing the scenic waterways in the vicinity, even as he encouraged individuals to seize the opportunity to invest in the region, especially given the Soludo Administration’s vision for Onitsha 2.0, which, he said, would soon drive the demand for landed property and others in the area. He further reassured the populace of the security of their assets and and every investment they make in Anambra.

The Commissioner also highlighted some the remarkable achievements of Governor Soludo’s administration in two years, as well as his vision and giant strides in the tourism sector of the State, revealing that the Soul City project would complement the Solution Fun City to further enhance the state’s tourism landscape.

Earlier in a lecture, the Keynote Speaker at the event and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Soludo on Strategic Communication, Dr. Tony Olisa Mbeki, harped on the need for people to key into the real estate and also invest their resources in the State, given the pace at which both the hinterlands and the various parts of State simultaneously develop under Governor Soludo.

While citing former US President, Donald Trump and others as some of the influential persons across the world who made their wealth through real estate, he described real estate as one of the investments that does not depreciate or get affected by the inflation, as value of land consistently appreciates overtime.

Dr. Mbeki further urged Ndị Anambra to seize the chance to invest in the Soul City, to position themselves as among the beneficiaries of the City’s bourgeoning growth and development.

Remarks from some of the investors and the land owners in the City, as well as scintillating performances from the Anambra Cultural Troupe, artiste Apete, among other side attractions, formed the highpoints of the event.