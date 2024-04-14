Imo: Rtd. Major Gen. Embarrassed As Uzodimma Abandons Road Project Initiated Prior To Election

A respected retired army General(Namewitheld) who mobilized support for Governor Hope Uzodinma, ahead of the gubernatorial election in the state, based on the promise that the Governor, will rehabilitate the link road to the estate, is presently, in the eye of the storm, following the abandonment of the road after the contractor had purportedly mobilized to site.

A resident who pleaded anonymity, told Journalists that, “majority of us voted for the Governor Uzodinma because General and others who vouched for him assured us that the Governor had firmly promised to rehabilitate the road immediately he assumes office a second tenure.

We are therefore surprised that he has not only reneged on his promise but the contractor who had earlier mobilized to site in line with the Governor’s promise, has also abandoned the project as if the whole thing was, designed to be a scam.

“The most annoying aspect of it all is that a man of the retired General caliber and others whose words should be their bond, are now being vilified and humiliated as if the abandonment of the road by the Governor, despite his promise during the campaign, is their fault”.

“We implore the Governor, to as a matter of urgency, rehabilitate the road in line with his campaign promise as the roads are becoming worse day by day. Besides, doing that, will negate insinuations that he took advantage of our plight and later reneged on his promise”.

“Everything should not be politicized. There is need for honour, integrity and consistence which are hinged on one being faithful and sincere”.