Hardship: Jehovah’s witnesses To Hold Conference To Tackle Hunger, Other Challenges facing Mankind

By Chukwudi Ebele

As part of their contribution to curtail the present Nigeria and global socio-economic quagmire, Jehovah’s witnesses, Uli branch, Anambra state, has invited all and sundry to a one-day free biblical interaction and problems solving solution to all manners of troubles confronting mankind that include, lack of faith in God.

The interactive session, themed , “Eagerly wait for Jehovah,” billed for Saturday,13 April, 2024, commences from 9.30am and ends 4.15pm, at the Uli Assembly hall complex of Jehovah’s witnesses.

The biblical references to be discussed are also drawn from the bible book of Psalms chapter 130:6, according to a release signed and issued to newsmen by the trio of Ikechukwu Okpala-overseer, news department, Innocent Agbo and Victor Ejiofor, both assistants, at the Jehovah’s witnesses news department, circuit 010, Uli.

According to the trio, “We encourage all members of the public that seek honest and sincere answers from the bible, regarding the ugly and unpleasant situations facing mankind today to attend this one day bible discussion, questions like, “where we are coming from as humans, where we are presently and where we are headed to” will be explained thoroughly from the bible, through the answers to the following five questions:

How do we eagerly wait for Jehovah during difficult times?, how can we use our time wisely as we wait for the day of Jehovah?, why can we confidently wait for Jehovah when we face challenges and what must we do to receive the reward for the righteous.”

“Our Lord and Master Jesus Christ in the bible book of Matthew chapter 5:6 stated clearly “Happy are those hungering and thirsting for righteousness for they will be filled”.

“Obviously, all right thinking men and women have a lot of unanswered questions regarding the situation in the world today, come and receive refreshing answers to some of the questions you may have regarding the situation in the world presently, come and be filled spiritually,” they pleaded.