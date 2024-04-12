Insecurity: Foreign terrorists have taken over Nigeria – National Christian Elders Forum

***Says indigenous ethnic nationalities should define their friends, enemies

A coalition of statesmen in Nigeria under the aegis of National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) on Thursday blamed foreign invaders masquerading as religious extremists for the spate of killings and blooshed in the country.

The organisation which membership comprises renowned technocrats and cuts across VIPs from different sectors said indigenous ethnic nationalities have the same and common enemy in the foreign invaders.

NCEF also told President Bola Tinubu to implement the report of the 2014 National Conference without any further delay, while there should be an immediate ban on nomadic cattle rearing and abolishment of RUGA project.

NCEF wondered why the present administration have not dismantled terrorists, even though the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari failed to act.

The Chairman of the forum and former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Samuel Gani and Secretary, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, at a press conference, called on the indigenous ethnic nationalities to come together to renegotiate Nigeria.

National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) wishes to commence this Press

Conference by expressing heartfelt condolences to our compatriots who

were bereaved of their loved ones in various fatal incidents. We

remember a distinguished member of the NCEF, Elder Shyngle Wigwe,

whose children died in a fatal helicopter crash in USA. We also remember

our fellow Christians who were brutally murdered by Islamist insurgents

in the Northern parts of the country. Worthy of mention are the

Nigerians killed by kidnappers and those felled in various avoidable

death occurrences. May the departed souls rest in peace and may God

comfort and strengthen the families they left behind.

As we mourn those who have died, particularly those murdered by

religious insurgents, we urge the living to consider that the same threat

is hanging over the heads of the survivors, if government does not attach

seriousness to the activities of terrorists in the country. The problem

facing Nigeria is a complex one and it is evident that we are facing an

organized invasion by foreign forces masquerading as religious

extremists. Nigeria is facing a racial and cultural domination agenda

disguised as religious intolerance. In addition to the wanton murder of

announced that they have selected Nigeria as food hub for OIC member

nations. This announcement was made without prior discussion with the

ethnic nationalities that own the land, and without the consent of State

Governors who statutorily control allocation of land in the country.

In Plateau and Kaduna states, data exists that hundreds of villages of the

ethnic nationalities have been taken over by foreign Fulanis. The owners

of the land have been driven into IDP camps while the names of the

villages have been changed to Fulani names. In Plateau state, over 102

villages were reportedly taken over by Fulani invaders while in Kaduna

state, over 109 villages have been dislodged. The owners of the land are

in IDP camps. Recently, a community leader in the Niger Delta, Mr. Asari

Dokubo, posted in a video clip that thousands of Fulanis have entered

the country and they have taken over villages in Bayelsa and Rivers state.

He raised alarm that a displacement invasion is ongoing. Similar reports

have been made in Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, and in other parts of the

country.

The recent visit of Hamas terrorists to Nigeria, bearing in mind that

Hamas is not the government of Palestine, neither does it represent the

Palestinian people in any legislative capacity, also raises concern about

government’s commitment to fighting terrorism. Shortly after the

abduction of 287 secondary school children in Kuriga, Kaduna State, a

security expert, Dr. Kabiru Adamu, stated on Arise TV that the location

of the camps of the bandits was known to government four years ago.

Even if the Buhari administration failed to act, what stopped the Tinubu

administration from dismantling the camps of the terrorists?

NCEF is calling on the indigenous Muslims in Nigeria to calmly examine

these issues and take positions that will be in the long-term best interest

of their ethnic groups. What is going on is more than religion. For

hundreds of years, before the Europeans started slave trade in Africa,

the Arabs have been preying on black Africans as slave market. The

Arabic word “abeed” refers to a black African, as well as to a slave. The late Osama bin Laden shed more light on the Arabic word “abeed” in an

interview in his lifetime when he said, “this is why whenever an Arab

looks at a black African, what he sees is a slave.” This word, “abeed”, has

not been expunged from the Arabic language.

This is the time for the indigenous ethnic nationalities to carefully define

their friends and foes. The amount of blood that has been shed in

Nigeria, involving indigenous Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists,

prove that the indigenous ethnic nationalities have the same enemy.

That enemy is a foreign invader. The killings going on in Nigeria were not

motivated by the indigenous ethnic nationalities. Unfortunately, some of

the local actors were manipulated into thinking they were pursuing a

religious agenda, but the puppet masters have no religious goal in view.

It is all about racial displacement.

In view of the foregoing, National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF), wishes

to recommend as follows:

1. The Report of the 2014 National Conference, which included a draft

new Constitution for Nigeria, should be implemented without any

further delay. NCEF joins its voice with that of the eminent

Nigerians in the Patriots Group, that held a Conference on 18th

March 2024, calling for a new Constitution for Nigeria. The

perennial amendment of the Constitution by the National Assembly should cease, and the legislators should start work on a new Constitution for Nigeria. After five alterations to the Constitution, without any significant positive impact on the

country, the National Assembly should commence work

immediately on adopting the report of the 2014 National

Conference with its draft Constitution.

2. There should be an immediate ban on nomadic cattle rearing. Cattle owners should be compelled to set up ranches at their own expense as business entrepreneurs. It should not be the

responsibility of the government to fund one enterprise at the expense of other businesses in the country. After all, when the cattle are sold, the proceed is not handed over to the government.

3. The RUGA project should be abolished. In the first instance, the

Federal Government has no statutory right to allocate land in

Nigeria under the Land Use Act. This is the responsibility of the

States. Any business investor that requires land should apply for

land like other citizens. Preferential treatment should not be

accorded any group in Nigeria.

4. The ethnic nationalities should assert their right and ownership over their ancestral land and assert the dominion of their thrones

in Nigeria.

5. The ethnic socio-cultural groups such as Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arewa Consultative Group, Middle Belt Forum, and PANDEF should consider these issues in greater detail. Nigerians

have no problem with each other. It is external forces that are

seeking to tear the country apart for hostile takeover of the land

and its resources. The demand for devolution of power should be

intensified by the ethnic nationalities.

6. President Tinubu should set forth his agenda for Nigeria instead of

following in the infamous footsteps of his predecessor whose

tenure brought only grief and penury to Nigerians.

7. NCEF wishes to reiterate its earlier recommendation that President

Tinubu should appoint a Special Investigator to conduct a

Commission of Inquiry into the causes, as well as expose the actors,

in the various acts of terrorism and religious insurgency that

overwhelmed Nigeria since 2009.

The purpose of this Press Conference is to awaken Nigerians to the

reality of foreign invasion against the country. Nigeria is facing racial

displacement invasion. It is this foreign invasion that is responsible for

the insecurity in Nigeria and compromise of the delicate political balance

in the country. While every Nigerian is free, according to Section 38 (1)

of the Constitution to express his/her religious conviction, citizens must be careful not to jeopardize National Security under misguided religious

fervour.

God bless Nigeria.

Dr Samuel D. Gani

Chairman

National Christian Elders Forum

11th April 2024

NECF MEMBERS

Dr. Samuel Danjuma Gani, CON, Chairman, Dr. Saleh Hussaini, Vice Chairman (North), Elder Shyngle

Wigwe, Vice Chairman (South), Mrs. Osaretin Demuren, Hon. Treasurer, Prof. Joseph Otubu, Dr. (Mrs)

Kate Okparaeke, Dr. Ayo Abifarin, Gen. Zamani Lekwot (rtd), Hon. Justice James Ogebe, JSC (rtd), Elder

Moses Ihonde, Hon. Justice Kalajine Anigbogu (rtd), Elder Nat Okoro, Mr. Solomon Asemota, SAN, Elder

Matthew Owojaiye, DIG P. L. Dabup, Sir John W. Bagu, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Dame Priscilla Kuye, Prof.

(Mrs) Deborah Enilo Ajakaiye, HRM Oba Dokun Thompson, Dr. Taiwo Idemudia (Diaspora), Elder Minso

Gadzama, Apostle Bulus Musa Kewa, Admiral Peter Adeniyi (Rtd), Hon. Justice Goddy Anunihu (Rtd.),

Chief Sir Ferdinand Anikwe PhD, KSJI, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel (Secretary)