Justice Tsammani Delivered Landmark Judgements to Earn Position of Supreme Court Judge – Gov Bala Mohammed

N/East
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State says the appointment of Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani as a Supreme Court Judge was a testimony of his commitment to uphold the rule of law for the development of the country’s judicial system.

He stated this at a reception organized in honour of Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani following his recent appointment as a Supreme Court Judge.

Mohammed who said Justice Tsammani’s landmark judgements earned him all the desired respects maintained that Bauchi is proud to produced him as a second supreme court judge from the state.

He used the opportunity to commend members of Zaar Community Association for organizing the reception assuring that his administration remains resolute to promoting ethno-religious tolerance across the state.

Earlier Justice Haruna Tsammani expressed appreciation to the state government, members of Zaar Community Association, family and well wisher for the honour.

It could be recall that Justice Tsammani was elevated to the Supreme Court by Federal Judicial Service Commission, FJSC,  alongside 21 other Appeal Court Judges.

