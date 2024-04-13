8.4 C
Anambra Boat Mishap: Jacket Was Provided for Everyone, But Junior Pope Refused to Take His — Movie Producer Breaks Silence

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

As reactions and counter reactions continue to trail the fatal boat mishap that occured in Anambra State on Wednesday, involving a movie cast, the Producer of the movie Adanma Luke, has finally opened up on what she knows about the incident.

Recall that a boat that conveyed a movie crew to a film location in Anambra West L.G.A. of Anambra State, was returning to Asaba, where it took off from when a mishap befell it accident, leading to the death of some of the people in the boat, including famous Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo (popularly known as Junior Pope), among others.

As Nigerians continue to share their thoughts on the unfortunate incident, many of them have slammed the driver of the boats and the Producer of the said movie for not providing life jackets for the people in the boat before the boat took off.

However, in a video currently trending on the social media, the Producer of the movie, Adanma Luke has clarified that she had provided life jackets for everybody in the boat, including those who died and those who survived the mishap; contrary to reports making rounds.

“On that shooting day, I saw my director. I saw Emeka. They were outside. My director was wearing a life jacket. Emeka, the D.O.P. was on a life jacket. There was still one other jacket which I don’t know who took it.

“My production manager said they saw one life jacket hanging there. So, they took it. He even told the late Friday to send one (live jacket) to Junior Pope but Junior Pope said it was dirty and so, he didn’t take it. These people with life jackets survived (the boat accident).

“And they also told me that when they were in the water trying to survive, the Junior Pope was there asking if everybody was Okay. And that they even threw a gallon to him to use and hold himself which he was holding. But all of a sudden, they didn’t see him again,” Luke narrated in the video.

According to her, the unfortunate incident still feels like a dream to her, which she hopes she can wake up from.

Luke, in the video also revealed that she had been left traumatized over the incident, as she blamed herself for returning to Asaba as she was supposed to be on that boat with them and her brother’s 2 kids.

“It still feels like a dream to me. I wish I could wake up from this dream. I’ve been traumatized. I blame myself for coming to Asaba. I was supposed to be on that boat with my brother’s 2 kids,” she lamented.

