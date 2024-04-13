Insecurity: Gov Kefas warns criminals, promise to deal with criminality all over Taraba state

Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has condemned the recent Tsukundi security upriding, warning government will continue to deal decisively with all criminals and acts of criminality no matter where they are happening in the state.

In a statement issued and signed by the Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications to Governor Kefas, Mr. Emmanuel Bello stated Dr Kefas, was reacting to the recent attacks in the southern parts of the state, where he assure that his administration has zero tolerance for violence and ethnic restiveness. He noted that tribes can live together in harmony if they are honest and have mutual respect.

He added that the security agencies are fully equipped to speed up dealing with all troublemakers and sufficiently empowered to enforce law and order irrespective of who is involved.

According to Governor Kefas, criminals killing in the name of any tribes are on their own and would be treated as violators of the law., stressing, “If any tribe has any issues, there are ways to go about settlement and not through taking the laws into their hands. There are dialogue machineries in place. We have the justice departments. We have community leaders and elected leaders.

These are three methods of conflicts resolution avenues to settle scores. Criminals are criminals and those hiding under the guise of seeking justice for their tribes by violent means shall be fetched out and dealt with.”

According to him, the law enforcement agents have been fully briefed to deal with criminals of all kinds. He said all tribal warlords advocating the use of force shall soon meet their Waterloo.

Speaking further on the security of the state, the governor said he has partnered with the top echelon of the nation’s security architecture to support the state in the area of overall security. He stressed that the administration has continued to work with local authorities, especially the traditional rulers and local government chairmen to arrest the situation.

He said, “When we came in they said I should just appoint caretakers. I said no. We would have elections. I have given the elected chairmen their marching orders. I would hold them responsible for any breach of peace in their domains. I told them to work closely with the traditional authorities. We are equipping them with funding, vans, and other supports to help them secure their communities.”

Relatedly, Dr Kefas said trans-border security has been tightened to stem the tide of intra-border encroachment of criminal elements from neighboring countries. Taraba state shares large swathes of boundaries with Cameroon.

It would be recalled that security heads in the state recently recounted the massive support they have received from the government, especially more vehicles to aid movements. Dr Kefas is also always meeting with them to review the situations.

Dr Kefas, a security expert in his own right, stressed that the protection of lives and properties has remained his topmost priority. He assured the state of his commitment to continue to deal with criminality in any part of the state.