New Anambra Fire Chief Concludes Facility Tour, Tasks Officers on Proactiveness, Hardwork

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Firefighters in Anambra State have been charged to be more proactive and hardworking in the discharge of their duties going forward, so as to minimize the incidences of fire outbreaks in the state and the damages that result therefrom.

The new Fire Chief of the Anambra State Fire Service, Engr. Chukwudi Emmanuel Chiketa, gave the charge during his three-day tour across the stations and facilities of the Service in different parts of the State.

According to the Media Unit of the Anambra State Fire Service, the tour, which started on Wednesday, April 10 and ended on Friday, April 12, saw the Fire Chief visit fourteen fire stations across the state, where he also interacted with the firefighters and inspected the facilities in the stations, to ascertain and have first-hand information on their readiness to respond to fire emergencies, as well the challenges affecting the various stations and other circumstances surrounding the discharge of their duties.

The stations toured by the Fire Chief include the Government House, Onitsha Main-Market, Ochanja, Okpoko, Nkpor, Ogidi, Umunze, Ekwulobia, Isuofia, Nnewi, Ihiala, Amawbia, and Aguleri fire stations; as well as the Chinua Achebe International Airport Fire Station, Umueri.

Addressing the firefighters at the various stations visited, Engr. Chiketa, commended them for their dedication, gallantry, and service delivery so far; even as he specially acknowledged the unwavering supports of the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and the State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, which, he said, had jointly repositioned the State Fire.

He, however, reminded the firefighters of the need to be more proactive and hardworking, so as to ensure minimal fire outbreaks and its consequent effects on the lives and properties of the people.

While urging them to see the firefighting as a very serious call to duty, Engr. Chiketa also emphasized on maintaining discipline, noting that restoring maximum discipline and upholding the principles of efficiency and effectiveness in the job are top on the priorities of his leadership in the Service. He further warned that anyone who tries to sabotage the efforts or image of the State Fire Service and the State Government through negligence of duty would face deserving disciplinary action. He also called for proper management and carefulness in handling of firefighters equipments, as the Soludo Administration has zero tolerance for wastage.

According to him, his administration will work in tandem with the vision of Governor Soludo to ensure adequate safety of lives and properties of Ndi Anambra at all times. He therefore encouraged the firefighters to keep doing their best in the job and for the State, while also soliciting for their unalloyed support to move the Service forward and further boost her image, to gain the trust and confidence of the masses whom they serve.

Engr. Chiketa also re-assured of his administration’s open-door policy, noting that his office is always open and accessible; even as he also expressed his openness to new ideas, suggestions or opinions capable of helping or contributing to the growth of the Fire Service and bringing about more efficiency and effectiveness in the discharge of its duties.

In their respective remarks, the Heads and Commanders of the various fire stations visited congratulated the new Fire Chief once again on his new office, and further lauded his innovative leadership style and approach to issues, as he has so far manifested in less than one month of his administration.

While urging him to continue carrying them along and to periodically visit and inspect their facilities; the station Commanders also assured him of maximum cooperation and support to his administration.