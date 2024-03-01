Two Years After Gunmen Attack, Nnewi South Local Govt Headquarters Renovated, Re-Dedicated for Use

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barely two years after the destructive attack on the Local Government Headquarters of Nnewi South in Ukpor, Anambra State, by unidentified gunmen who also set many structures in the local government headquarters ablaze; the Secretariat has been renovated and re-dedicated for use.

Recall that a gang of heavily-armed hoodlums and arsonists, under the tag of Unknown Gunmen, on March 31, 2022, stormed the Nnewi South Local Government Secretariat where they wrecked havoc with bullets, after which they set the Local Government Secretariat ablaze, destroying several buildings, including the education office, traditional rulers’ meeting chamber, works department, among other facilities they destroyed.

The staff of the local government had, since then, been working at some designated points and centres other than their usual offices, while repairs and reconstruction works at the Secretariat were ongoing.

However, history was made on Thursday, February 29, 2024, as the newly-renovated local government headquarters was re-dedicated for use, while the workers happily moved into their ‘new’ offices.

Speaking during the rededication service which held at the Council premises, the Anglican Bishop of Amichi Diocese, Rt. Revd. Ephraim O. Ikeakor, while appreciating God for his protection and faithfulness upon His people, also described the renovation of the Local Government Secretariat as a laudable feat.

The Anglican Bishop also hailed the government of Anambra State, under the leadership of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, as well as the Nnewi South Local Government headed by Hon. Ikenna Aniagboso, for their relentless efforts and their commitment towards the completed renovation of the Local Secretariat.

While commending the staff of the local government for their dedication and perseverance throughout the trying period, Bishop Ikeakor further charged them to be more steadfast, faithful, and efficient in the discharge of their duties with every sense of humility and accountability, on the belief that God is the rewarder of all labourers.

In his remarks at the event, the Transition Committee Chairman for the Local Government, Hon. Aniagboso went memory lane on the condition of the local government headquarters and the experience of its staff from the time of its destruction to its renovation and rededication, attesting of God’s faithfulness.

While appreciating Governor Soludo and the State’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne for beginning and completing the project; the L.G. Chairman also hailed the perseverance of the local government workers. He further expressed optimism that the renovation of the Secretariat and the consequent improved working condition therein, would further enhance the performance and boost the morales of the workers in their service deliveries towards achieving the Governor’s vision of making Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland.

Hon. Aniagboso also recognized the gallantry of the security men shielding the Local Government Secretariat, especially those who lost their lives during the tragic incident, even as he consoled their families and prayed for the continuous repose of the deceased.

Efforts by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to get the reaction of the State’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Nwabunwanne, on the completed renovation and rededication of the Local Government Secretariat, proved abortive, as he declined to pick his calls.

The well-attended rededication attracted top government functionaries and stakeholders from Nnewi South, including the Member representing Nnewi South Constituency II and Minority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi; his Nnewi South Constituency I counterpart, Hon. Chuddy Atuchukwu; and the Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Local Government Area, Hon. Azubuike Osuchukwu.

Others include the President-General of Ukpor Improvement Union, Chief Ignatius Nwawulu; the Traditional Ruler of Akwaihedi community, Igwe Col. Wisdom Onebunne; as well as the Secretary of the Local Government, Hon. Anselm D’Great, among others.