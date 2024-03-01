Driver, Conductor Die, As Truck Crashes into Gutter in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a tragic incident in the early hours of Friday, March 1, 2024, as a commercial driver and his conductor died in a road traffic crash in Anambra State.

The incident, which happened along the Ihiala—Owerri Expressway, was said to have involved only the unidentified driver and his conductor, who were cruising in their Mercedes truck with registration number: XD131NSH, before the crash occured at about 9:30.am.

Confirming the incident in a statement to newsmen, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the State, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi, said the crash was caused by excessive speeding.

“According to eyewitness, the driver was on speed, lost control, and rammed into a big gutter by the road side and crashed,” he said.

CC Irelewuyi added that the dead victims were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Mortuary, Ihiala, by some good Samaritans, before the arrival of FRSC rescue team who removed the debris littered on the expressway and restored normalcy in human and vehicular movements in the area.

While sympathizing with the families of the victims, the Sector Commander also warned motorist to desist from excessive speeding and drive within safe speed limit they can control.