8.4 C
New York
Friday, March 1, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Abia Governor, Otti Denies Dragging Tinubu To Court

National
Aba receives special focus as Gov. Otti assents to the bill establishing GADA
Alex Otti

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Abia State Government, on Friday, denied that the state governor, Alex Otti, dragged the Federal Government and President Bola Tinubu before the International Criminal Court.

There have been media reports in the past few days that Otti dragged the duo to the ICC over the refusal to open a seaport in Abia.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, in a statement, said, “Abia State Government’s attention has been drawn to a fake report trending on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), that the governor had sued the Nigerian government and President Bola Tinubu at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The fake news claims that Governor Otti sued the Federal Republic of Nigeria and President Tinubu for allegedly refusing to grant the request of the Abia governor to establish a seaport as well as an international airport in Abia.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
EFCC Arrests 13 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Kano
Next article
Two Years After Gunmen Attack, Nnewi South Local Govt Headquarters Renovated, Re-Dedicated for Use

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Nigeria Will Work If South-East Works - Vice President Shettima 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.