Abia Governor, Otti Denies Dragging Tinubu To Court

Abia State Government, on Friday, denied that the state governor, Alex Otti, dragged the Federal Government and President Bola Tinubu before the International Criminal Court.

There have been media reports in the past few days that Otti dragged the duo to the ICC over the refusal to open a seaport in Abia.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, in a statement, said, “Abia State Government’s attention has been drawn to a fake report trending on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), that the governor had sued the Nigerian government and President Bola Tinubu at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The fake news claims that Governor Otti sued the Federal Republic of Nigeria and President Tinubu for allegedly refusing to grant the request of the Abia governor to establish a seaport as well as an international airport in Abia.”