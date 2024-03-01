8.4 C
Soludo Bids Farewell To Late Prof Ben Nwabueze At Atani, Ogbaru LGA

LATEST NEWS

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, on Friday, March 1, 2024 was at the funeral rites of the late renowned constitutional lawyer and legal icon  late Professor Benjamin Obiefuna Nwabueze, a former Minister of Education and who passed on at the age of 94.

While speaking at the funeral which was held at the deceased home in Atani, ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Governor Soludo, expressed his heartfelt condolence to Nwabueze’s family and the entire people of Atani-Ogbaru Council area, emphasizing that the late Jurist was a rare gift to Anambra and a significant figure in African history.

The governor went on to eulogize the late Statesman. He concluded his speech by expressing optimism that Anambra State will continue to produce great individuals like Professor Nwabueze who will impart and contribute positively to the development of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Other statesmen who were at the event include; Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Rt Hon Emeka Anyaoku and President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who respectively paid a glowing tribute to the late legal icon.

Also, the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Protocol Chinedu Nwoye, Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, Senator Ben Obi, Chief Simeon Okeke, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, Traditional Rulers, top government officials and community leaders, among others, attended the event.

