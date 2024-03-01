Jigawa will soon export locally finished processed hibiscus produce

8.4 C
By Mohammed Suleiman, Dutse.
Jigawa state Government has vows to improve on the standardization of it’s packaged finish products of value chain marketable products for exportation to enhance export promotion.
This assertion was revealed by the jigawa state Governor  Umar Namadi while  commissioning of Habiscus  Clearing and Fumigation Company COMTTRA situated at Maigatari Export Processing Zone.
The COMTTRA being a private investor was floated in collaboration was a leading state private firm specialized in production of Habiscus, Sesame,, Rice and other agricultural crops. Therefore  government is determined to partner with other privates company to promote value chain and standard in production, processing and packaging for competing at local and international market.
Goverror Namadi added that,  Jigawa state Government has been taken all necessary steps in transforming the state agricultural sector with the provision of modern farm imputs ,improve seeds, training and other needed facilities to farmers at a subsidize price.
 ” Today we are proud to say our efforts is yielding fruitful results, and we will continue to invest heavily in the sector for jobs  creation, food security, growth and development”.
He however assured  the  Habiscus farmers that,  his government will  go round the world and source machine that will improve the Habiscus production harvesting and processing to  reduce the hard labour in  it’s production at competitive and all profitable price.
In his remarks at the occasion the Chief Executive Director Nigerian Export Promotion Council  who was represented  by Mr Amby Dauda Ambiktum Director Export Development and Incentive Department said in 2023 Habiscus worth over $142 million was exported by 130 companies to 32 countries across the world,
The CEO then promised to continue collaborating with Jigawa state in promoting Habiscus export being the  major producer of the crop in Nigeria.
In his Speech the Chief Executive Officer COMATRA Alhaji Umar Faruk Lawan  Batagarawa commended Jigawa state Government for creating an enabling environment for investor’s to invest heavenly in habiscus production to attract investor’s attention in the state.
” Jigawa state is an investor friendly state, we promised to continue to collaborate with government and farmers for the development of Habiscus production, processing and marketing in the state for Job creation growth and development” CEO declared.
In his speech the state commissioner for Commerce and Industri Hon Aminu Ahmad Kanta Sa’id,  COMMATRA -Jigawa Company was established at Maigatar Free Export Processing Zone under the Jigawa state Government Public Private partnership to support Hibiscus production, and processing. , Also to provide farmers with modern farming technology to enhance market strategy.

