Imo : Residents Reject Police Partnership With Northern Community

Some Imolites have expressed displeasure over the police parley with the northern community in the state, likening it to the proverbial saying of fetching ants-infected firewoods.

Imo State police led by CP Aboki Dunjuma, on Wednesday convened a stakeholders security meeting with the northerners resident in Imo state where the latter pledge their readiness to work with the police and other security agencies in the state to curb criminality.

But reactions from individuals across quarters including social media have a different connotation of the partnership, as some hade tagged it a ‘greek gift’ from the northerners.

On several social media handles where the issue was discussed, a good number said Imo police have wrongly engaged ‘beautiful enemies’ to secure them.

Another has this to say, “Abialahu (they have come o), people that have planks in their eyes, now want to remove a particle in Imo people’s eyes. Odikwa egwu (it’s terrible!).”

But interacting with an indigene of Owerri-west LGA, who pleaded anonymity, he said, the northerners living in Imo state are gradually taking over the state because, according to him, they are at every nook and cranny.

He said, “much as their number has increased on a daily basis, they are gradually taking over our business, transportation, drinking bars and restaurants and now, they are partnering with the police to protect. This is rather funny.

“Have we finally lost confidence in our security agencies that the northerners are now the ones to save us in our own state? Police should stop giving them prominence and effrontery to take laws into their own hands.

“I have not said that the police or Imo government should drive them away, but they should reduce the way they place them high because these people do not have our interest at heart.”

He further urged the police to monitor the daily influx of the ‘Almajiris’ into the state, expressing apprehension of a likely take-over by these northerners.