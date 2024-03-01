Bauchi Deputy Governor Pledges Govt’s Support to Promotion of Religious Knowledge 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau on Thursday pledged the unwavering commitment of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s government towards the promotion of religious education for the younger generation to grow intellectually and spiritually.

Speaking at the opening of the first Qur’anic Recitation Competition organized by the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation held at Event Centre, Bauchi, he noted that the present administration in Bauchi has been supporting religious activities to include the culture of discipline among members of the society.

The Deputy Governor said Governor Bala led-administration believed in the importance of providing a platform for young people to showcase their exceptional talent and deepen their understanding of the Holy Quran, hence the need to be sponsoring the conduct of Annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition across the state.

He applauded the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation for its efforts in the promotion of Islamic education and for organizing this prestigious event that celebrates the beauty of the Quran.

“On behalf of my boss, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, let me acknowledge and appreciate the remarkable work of the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation. Through its tireless dedication and commitment, the foundation has truly enlightening young minds and fostering a deeper understanding of the Holy Quran. The foundation’s relentless efforts in promoting Islamic education and spreading the teachings of Islam are commendable, and we are truly grateful for the contributions.

“The Qur’anic Recitation Competition serves as a testament to our shared vision of nurturing our future generation in the principles and values of Islam. Together, we can create a brighter future by equipping our young minds with the spiritual and intellectual tools needed.”

Auwal Jatau once again expressed his deepest appreciation to Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation for organizing the Qur’anic Recitation Competition, assuring government’s readiness and willingness to supporting initiatives such as the competition.

Earlier, the Chairman of the competition committee, Sheikh Sayyadi Ali disclosed that Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation has over 600 Qur’anic schools across the selected states of the federation as part of its support for the promotion of Islamic knowledge.

Other speakers at the event includes, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Dass, Usman Bilyaminu Othman, Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Social Reorientation, Sheikh Surumbai Dahiru Bauchi among others.