Imo Man Banished, Ancestral House Razed Over Involvement With IPOB, Homosexuality

The Chairman of Ndukwu Owerrebiri Community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, Mr. Jude Akubuo has disclosed that his cousin Ikechukwu Akubuo has remained in exile after he was banished by the community in 2022 over involvement with Nnamdi Kalu led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He further disclosed that the community also found him guilty of homosexuality, an act that was against the tradition and ethics of the community.

Ndukwu disclosed this in an affidavit he signed as a deponent at an Owerri High Court.

He stated in the affidavit that Ndukwu fled the country when killing of youths became uncontrollable in the community, adding that few months after he fled the country with the help of his Ghanian friend, his native house was burnt down by unknown arsonists.

According to the affidavit, community leaders and the Traditional Ruler Eze George Uzoma subjected the fugitive to judgement and banished him from the community until he presents himself for cleansing.