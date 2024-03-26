8.4 C
Imo: Philanthropist,Tony Chukwu Wrongly Blackmailed, Not Involved In N1bn Naze Road Contract Scam – Investigation Reveals

Eleven Days After Cabinet Dissolution, Stakeholders Lobby For Appointment Slots In Dollars, Imo Governor Yet To Constitute Excos
From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Imo foremost philanthropist, and the owner of Ruudo construction and engineering company has become the latest Victim of haphazard Journalism, following the allegation against him, of looting one billion naira made for road construction in Imo.


The blackmail against the respected okigwe born business mogul is said to have generated serious concern in the State, following the recent announcement of New government functionaries by the Governor, Hope Uzodimma over the weekend.

In the character assassinating publication on Friday, titled “Imo Traders Call Out Tony Chukwu Over Abandoned Ogbo-Osisi Road Project, Allege Money Meant For Construction Pocketed”. Tony Chukwu, popularly known as Onwehu Ihe Kariri Chineke was wrongly blackmailed by suspected Political rivals who are impersonating traders in Imo.

On investigation, our correspondent gathered that the Purported road contract was awarded to Ruudo construction and engineering company by former Governor of the State, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim in 2011. unfortunately, when Ohakim lost his second term election to Okorocha, the contract was reviewed.

Impartial Observers reliably gathered that Okorocha led administration slashed sum of N200M against N1bn awarded by Ohakim government, still yet did not Mobilized the contractor, Ruudo to site.

“Ruudo construction, a well known engineering company has never involved in contract Scam in Imo. Ogbo-Osisi Road Project failed as a result of politics and Okorocha High-handedness.

“I have been in this ministry for years. Those writing to blackmail the innocent Man should get ready to face the consequences because there is no evidence of reality in their Allegations.

“After the road contract was reviewed during Okorocha first term. He did not Mobilize for the contract. It was during his second term that he wanted to use the road contract to seek support for his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu just like he did to others, but Chukwu never accepted.” A senior staff in the ministry told Impartial Observers.

On a chat with our correspondent who visited the road on Monday for a fact finding mission, traders in their groups, revealed that they have never authorized any press interview against Chukwu nor his company.

Ogbo-Osisi Imo traders alleged that those behind the false publication were targeting to destroy the good image of the philanthropist whose good name is a pride to Imo people.

Traders promised to fish out those behind the character assassinating publication for a possible Prosecution inline with the law.

