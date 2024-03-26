8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Anambra 2025: Clergyman Backs Nwibe for Governor

Politics

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Izunna Okafor, Awka

Rev. Emmanuel Emenike, has thrown his weight behind Chief Barth Nwibe, a businessman and oil magnate, as the governor of Anambra, come 2025.

Emenike, an Anambra based Clergyman said in Awka on Tuesday that the Anambra Government House was yearning for change and should be occupied by someone who shared the common vision of all well- meaning people of the state and Nigerians in general.

He said Nwibe represented a rare quality of the person to wear the governorship cap and that there was no fear that Anambra would be in the wrong hands.

He said Nwibe was the best candidate that the Labour Party would present to the people in the 2025 Anambra governorship election.

He described Nwibe as a philanthropist, accommodating, a man with high street sense and proven manager of resources and people having done well as a businessman in the private sector.

“The need for a change is obvious.

“Engr Barth Nwibe is a known down-to- earth technocrat and public-spirited young man, I have known him for many years now, it is a fact that he is the best for the job.

“He is practically into identifying problems and proffering immediate solutions to them. We are supporting his aspiration,” he said.

Emenike described Anambra governorship election in 2025 as a precursor to the 2027 general election, noting that the Anambra electorate and Nigerians could not afford to take chances in 2027.

He said with Nwibe, the masses were on the right track for the desired change in 2025 and by extension, 2027.

“Anambra State has been the launching pad of the salvaging rocket and we cannot again make the mistake of having ants in our bag as we plant our maize.

“And it is self deceit to say that we are preparing for 2027 without first putting our house in order,” he said.

