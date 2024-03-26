Expert Reacts, As Day Old Child Thrown Into Canal In Abia State

The Chairman of Oma Nma Life Saving and Health Foundation High Chief Dr Boniface Ifeanyi Ariekpere Ajuzie has called on the Abia state government led by Dr Alex Chioma Oti CFR to lay an everlasting developmental. Foundation for Abians and Abia State by forensically documenting every human being living and working in private and public sectors of the state.

The CEO of the foremost Healthcare Foundation in Abia State made the call when his attention was drawn to the sad discovery of a one day old child thrown into a canal on Aba Road Umuahia by an unknown person suspected to be the mother of the dead child.

Dr Boniface Ifeanyi Ariekpere Ajuzie said whosoever that did such is evil, heartless and wicked.

He called on the Commissioner of Police, Abia State who he described as the best of his generation, dedicated, intelligent and professional to help fish out the perpetrator.

The philanthropist said if the mother of the child knew she could not take care of the innocent child she should have brought the child to Oma Nma Life Saving and Health Foundation at No. 49 Macaulay Street Umuahia Abia State to cater for or to the Police, motherless babies home, FMC or in any other safer place other than throwing an innocent living child into a canal.

He therefore charged the Abia State House of Assembly to urgently pass a bill he called Oma Nma 2024 to establish a forensic DNA centre across the state, document everyone in Abia creating a DNA Database that will take care of such crimes, improve security in the state, catapult the IGR of the state in making sure that every adult citizen living in Abia pays his or her taxes to the government through the Abia State Resident and Work Permit.

He said if there were a DNA database in the state over ninety percent of crimes and criminals, kidnappers, armed robbers, ritualists, murderers in the state would have been arrested including the person who dumped the innocent one day baby in the canal.

Dr Ariekpere Ajuzie who commended Dr Alex Chioma Oti for his thoroughness in detecting ghost workers in the civil service, appointment of tested technocrats, rebuilding of all sectors of the state economy said the DNA technology is in the market, available for acquisition, purchase and believes Abia would soon go for it.