Fegge Landlords Association Exco Dissolved. Following Allegations Of Sit Tight Leadership

By Okey Maduforo Awka .

Following the allegations by member of the Fegge landlords Association in Onitsha South local government area that the leadership of the body has refused to conduct fresh election at the expiration of it’s tenure of office the Council has dissolved the executive of the body .

In it’s place the Onitsha South local government area authority had set up a seven man Caretaker Executive led by Okwudili Obinwanne to over see the affairs of the body for three months.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration the Chairman of Onitsha South local government area Chief Emeka Joseph Orji said ;

“We got a petition from some members of the association which stated that the four year tenure of the former executive has expired on March 19th 2024 and we informed the former executive about the petition and also gave it a copy of the petition ”

“I also asked them when they were elected and they said that they cannot remember but we have a copy of the Constitution that stipulated a four year tenure of office ”

“The Council equally demanded for the minutes of the association’s meeting which which they failed to produce and later the Council directed the former executive to call for a meeting to look into the petition which it failed to convene ”

“Since the tenure of the past executive has expired nature abhors vacuum we had to set up a Caretaker Executive that would over see the affairs of the association for three months pending the conduct of a fresh election ”

Orji further noted that the Council has the right to set up a Caretaker Executive adding that there is no law prohibiting the Council from setting up a Caretaker Executive.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration of the Caretaker Executive the Chairman Mr Okwudiri Obinwanne said that his executive would have a smooth transition adding that his executive would strive to sustain the developmental strides of the Gov Charles Soludo and that of the Council leadership.

“This a call to work and we as members of the Caretaker Executive would strive to sustain the developmental strides of the state government as well as that of the local government Council”

“Our duty is to continue to over see the affairs of the association and also ensure that issues such as sanitation and security of lives and property in Fegge and we solicit the corporation of the people of Fegge to actualize these goals” he said.