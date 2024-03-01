8.4 C
EFCC Arrests 13 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Kano

Crime

Operatives of the Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested thirteen (13) suspected internet fraudsters in Badawa area of Kano metropolis, Kano State.

The suspects were arrested following intelligence signalling a syndicate of suspected internet fraudsters perpetrating cyber- related crimes where they were arrested.

  In the course of the arrest, several incriminating items were recovered from the suspects.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

