Women’s Artificial Hairs, Others Burnt to Ashes, As Midnight Fire Guts Anambra Market

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A major loss of wares has befallen the traders and shop owners at the Nkwọ Umunze market in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, as midnight fire gutted the market.

It was gathered that the fire outbreak occurred at about 1.20am midnight on Wednesday, February 21, when the men of the Anambra State Fire Service were notified, and who immediately mobilized to the scene.

The fire was also said to have affected and destroyed wares in some shops in the market, including women’s artificial hair (popularly attachment) shop, provision shop and plastic shop, before it was quenched by the firefighters.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen, the Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr. Martin Agbili, said the fire was caused by suspected power surge from electrical appliances in one of the shops in the market.

He further hinted that there was no loss of life recorded in the incident, adding that no fewer than four shops were gutted by fire in the market.

He said: “At about 0120hrs (1.20am) of Wednesday 21-02-2024, Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of fire outbreak at Nkwo Market, Umunze.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and gallant firefighters to the fire scene. We fought, controlled and extinguished with the assistance of some traders and the public who came out at that incident time.

“The cause of the fire was unknown but suspected power surge. There was no casualty or loss of life during the fire incident, but about four (4) shops were affected, mainly provision shops, plastic shop and attachments shop.

“Always remember to switch off your electrical and electronics appliances when they are not in use, to avoid power surge.”