Imo : Heads May Roll As EFCC Arrests Ex Commissioner For Fraud, Other Uzodimma Loyalists To Be Invited For Forgery

EFCC Arrests Two for Currency Racketeering in Abuja
EFCC Headquarters

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

The last may not have been heard of the massive land racketeering scandals that rocked Imo state Government,recently leading to the earlier arrest of former commissioner for land,Noble Atulegwu and Love Ine who also served as commissioner for Housing and Urban development.

The duo in connivance with others were accused of selling government and private owned lands in Imo state.

They had claimed that the governor,senator Hope Uzodinma was aware of their dealings and allegedly defrauded their victims.

It was said that at different times,they forged the governor’s signature to carry out such criminal activities.

A government house source who doesnt want to be mentioned disclosed that Atulegwu has been re-arrested by the Economic Financial Criime Commission,EFCC and is currently giving out usuful information which may lead to arrest of more Uzodinma’s confidants.

He said,”more heads will roll.From what I heard is statement of Atulegwu at EFCC,alot of people will be invited for questioning regarding their involvement land scandals”.

