Benue Assembly Sacks 3 LG Caretaker Chairmen in Benue

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, sacked the Caretaker Chairman of Ukum, Katsina-Ala, and Gboko Local Government Areas, (LGA) of the state.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Raphael Akume and made available to journalists in Makurdi said the chairmen were sacked for gross misconduct, embezzlement of local government revenue funds and indulging in unwholesome activities unbefitting of the office the Chairman of a Local Government.

Akume said the letter for their sack was read on the floor of the Assembly by the speaker, Aondona Dajo.

He said the speaker after seeking and getting the approval of members that the chairmen should be sacked, urged them to hand over to their deputies with immediate effect.

According to him, “The house has gone ahead to confirm the names sent to them by the Executive Governor, His Excellency, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia as follows, “Hon. Tervershima Abraham Agber is sacked as Caretaker Chairman and replaced by Hon. Verlumun Avar, for Gboko local government.

“Rev. Pastor Gideon Haanongon is sacked as Caretaker chairman and replaced by Hon. Victor Iorzaa for Ukum local government.

“Hon. Francis Zazan is sacked as caretaker chairman and replaced by Hon. Justin Shaku for Katsina Ala government.”