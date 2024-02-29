Revealed: Defence Chief running office as family business – Public Interest Lawyers

A human rights organization under the aegis of Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) on Wednesday protested against what it described alleged pervasive tribalism, abuse of federal character principles in the Nigerian Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) under the leadership of Major General Emmanuel A.P. Undiandeye, the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI).

The organisation said the appointment of his kinsman, Navy Captain S. K. Ogogo (NN/2122) as the Director of Finance and Accounting (DFA) at the DIA, starkly undermines the principles of fairness and equity, especially when there are numerous qualified individuals suitable for the role.

The National Coordinator of COPA, Pelumi Olajengbesi in a petition to the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, demanded the investigation of the matter and decisive action taken to rectify the situation.

The petition reads, “I write to you on behalf of the Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA), a dedicated advocacy organization committed to upholding social justice, equity, and good governance in Nigeria.

“We are deeply troubled by the pervasive tribalism, abuse of federal character principles, and nepotism evident within the Nigerian Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) under the leadership of Major General Parker, the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI).

“It has come to our attention that Major General Parker has consistently demonstrated favoritism towards his kinsmen, notably evidenced by the recent appointment of Navy Captain S K Ogogo (NN/2122) as the Director of Finance and Accounting (DFA) at the Defense Intelligence Agency.

“This appointment starkly undermines principles of fairness and equity, especially when there are numerous qualified individuals suitable for the role.

Furthermore, the appointment of the DFA from the same local government area as the CDI raises alarming concerns about the blatant disregard for federal character principles. Such actions only serve to perpetuate corruption, nepotism, and inefficiency within the DIA.

“At a time when the current administration, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is diligently working to stabilize the nation’s economy and address pressing security challenges, it is imperative that all government agencies operate with the utmost integrity and transparency. Any display of corruption, nepotism, or tribalism undermines the government’s efforts and erodes public trust.

“We implore you, Honorable Minister, to swiftly investigate this matter and take decisive action to rectify the situation. Appointments within the DIA must be based on merit, competence, and strict adherence to federal character principles, rather than personal or tribal affiliations.

“Failure to address these issues not only compromises the integrity and effectiveness of the DIA but also undermines the credibility of the Nigerian military and government institutions as a whole.

“COPA remains committed to supporting the government’s endeavors, but we cannot stand idly by while the actions of a few jeopardize the progress of the entire nation. We trust that you will prioritize this matter and ensure that corrective measures are implemented without delay.”

