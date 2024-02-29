Soludo Receives Commendation for Building Solar-Powered Borehole for Another Anambra Community

By Stanley Nwako

The President General of Amihie Improvement Union in Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Sir Charles Ezenwabasili, has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for provision of a solar-powered borehole for people of the community.

Sir Ezenwabasili made the commendation at the technical handover of the solar-powered water borehole at Umuchu, by a team from the Anambra State Ministry of Power and Water Resources.

The PG, who was represented by Mr. Chijioke Ngoka, affirmed that the project is of good quality and very dear to the community, stressing that Governor Soludo’s approach to community development is worthy of emulation.

He assured that they would maintain the water project for the benefit of all and ensure its sustainability.

Sir Ezenwabasili also specifically commended State’s Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, and a Senior Scientific Officer in the Ministry, Mrs. Glory Ofor, for their role in facilitating the commencement and timely completion of the project.

Earlier speaking, the Leader of the team from the Ministry of Power and Water Resources, covering Anambra South Senatorial District, Mr. Adinnu Elias, who represented Commissioner Chukwuemeka, explained that they came for the technical hand-over of the water facility, which was also confirmed to be of standard by the community members.

Mr Adinnu explained that a team from from the state government would still come for joint inspection to confirm that the project was delivered according to the specification.

He described the project as one of Mr. Governor’s efforts and strides towards resuscitating the various water schemes across the state and giving Ndị Anambra potable and accessible water supply.

According to him, Governor Soludo, through the Ministry of Power and Water Resources, has started resuscitation of water facilities in different parts of the state by converting diesel-powered boreholes to solar, which the Amihie is now one of the beneficiaries. He further charged them not to sabotage the good intentions of government on the project and to also secure and take full ownership of the project to guarantee its sustainability.

Contributing, the Assistant Secretary of the community, Mr Chukwunonso Ezenwafor described Governor Soludo’s approach to community development as all-inclusive and commendable, while thanking the team from Ministry of Power and Water Resources for ensuring that the water project was done according to specification. He also assured adequate use and protection of the facility.

On her part, a teacher from Ogbaringba Primary School, Amihie, Mrs Ngozi Umeh thanked the state government for providing the solar-powered borehole for the community, which, she said would be of great benefit to the school and the pupils.

Signing of relevant papers by the President General and two witnesses from the Community respectively and also handing over the project to the community formed the highpoint of the event.

Executed by the Calsther Investment LTD, the water project was supervised by Mr. Kingsley Nwatu.