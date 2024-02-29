8.4 C
Schools in vulnerable communities reopen amid improved Insecurity in Southern Kaduna – ES

NAF neutralises more terrorists in Kaduna airstrikes

… Applauds gov Uba Sani’s security strategy

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

Over 5 Schools in vulnerable communities have been reopened due to improved insecurity in the Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Education Secretary of Zango-Kataf Local Government Area, Mr.Samson Kasson disclosed this in an exclusive interview with THE PUNCH on Wednesday in Kaduna.

It would be recalled that the Zango-Kataf Local Government Area in recent years had become a hotbed of insecurity that led to some schools being closed down by the Kaduna State Government.

According to him, the insecurity strategy adopted by the Kaduna State Governor has yielded a positive impact in making public Schools reopen due to the high level of improvement in the security situation in vulnerable communities.

He further explained that most victims have returned to their homes and school enrollment has greatly improved.

“We are hoping for more improvement in security in the area so that we can reopen more and upscale our enrollment,’’ he said.

” Another great challenge we are facing at the moment is lack of teachers but we are grateful to Governor Uba Sani for approving the recruitment of over 10,000 teachers to bridge the gap.

” I was able on my own to recruit volunteers to also bridge the gap in ensuring that pupils in most vulnerable communities are not left behind.

He said he’ll give his total support to the administration of Governor Uba Sani to see that a child gets the credible education that he requires irrespective of his challenges.

” Together with the Local Government Chairman and security agencies, we have been working hard to ensure improved security within our locality,” Kason added.

He added that Governor Uba Sani’s leadership style of governance in dispensing justice and fairness, he’s not in doubt Kaduna State remains in the threshold of history.

