Police Inspector Killed, Inmates Flee As Gunmen Attack Imo Correctional Centre

At least seven inmates have been set free following the attack by unknown gunmen at Okigwe Correctional Service Farm Settlement in Okigwe LGA of Imo State.

The attackers struck on Monday morning and abducted an officer in charge of the Correctional Service, after killing a police inspector on duty.

However, the Imo state police command, in its release, signed by Henry Okoye, the Spokesman, said the command had deployed Special Tactical Squad to hunt down the attackers and killers of a police inspector.

The release said, “the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has deployed the Command’s Special Tactical Squad and equipped them with the available resources to go all out in synergy with the Military and other sister security agencies to hunt down suspected IPOB/ESN disgruntled elements, allegedly responsible for the attacks on Correctional Service Farm Settlements, in Umualomoke Okigwe LGA of Imo state in the early hours of 12/02/2024, which resulted in the release of seven (7) inmates, and abduction of the officer in charge of the farm settlement, and the death of a Police Inspector respectively .

“The CP visited the said Correctional Service on-the-spot assessment of the ugly incidents wherein he mandated the special tactical squad operatives to intensify efforts in ensuring that the officer in charge of the farm settlement is rescued unhurt and the fleeing inmates arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“While calling on the general public who may have any useful information that will assist the operatives in arresting the hoodlums responsible for the attacks to kindly report at the nearest Police Station or via 08034773600, CP Danjuma encourages the good people of Imo State to go about their lawful business without any form of fear as the Command is on top of the situation and have emplaced adequate security measures to forestall future occurrence.

“The Commissioner of Police reaffirms the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that the State is adequately protected. He vowed that the hoodlums responsible for the attacks would be arrested and brought to book.”