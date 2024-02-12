8.4 C
Years After, Police Recover Guns Stolen from Anambra Police Stations During Gunmen Attacks

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barely three years after unidentified gunmen attacked the Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo in Anambra State, police operatives in the State have recovered one of the guns stolen by the gunmen during the attack.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Monday, February 12 2024, in which he said the police operatives also recovered another AK-47 stolen from the Area Command Headquarters, Ogidi, early last year when the formation was attacked by insurgents.

The statement reads: ”Anambra State Police Command has recovered two AK-47 Rifles stolen from two Police formations years back.

“One of the rifles was stolen when Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo was attacked by unknown gunmen in 2021.

“The second rifle was stolen from Area Command Headquarters, Ogidi, early last year when the formation was attacked by insurgents.

“Painstaking intelligence gathering by undercover operatives led to uncovering of a location where the arms were hidden in Nnobi, Idemili South LGA of the State.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who commended the operatives for their diligence urged them not to relent until perpetrators of the attacks which claimed Police lives are brought to justice.

“He assured the team that every logistic support they require would be provided until the objectives are achieved.”

