PDP Governors Donate N100 Million to Victims of Plateau Crises in Mangu, Bokkos

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s forum, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State, has announced a donation of N100 million for victims of recent violent crises in parts of Plateau state.

Governor Bala announced donation yoday on Thursday at the Plateau State Government House, Jos, when he led PDP Governors across Nigeria to condole with the government and people of Plateau State, over the recent violence in Mangu and Bokkos and environs that resulted in loss of lives and property.

He said the PDP Governors would continue to advocate for the establishment of state police to enable leaders at various levels tackle the challenges of insecurity facing them.

He advised Governor Caleb Mutfwang to remain strong while also encouraging all the people of the state to imbibe tolerance to live in peace with one another at all times.

In his response, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, appreciated his colleagues for the visit.

Mutfwang assured that his administration would continue to support all efforts aim at restoring peace and stability on the Plateau”