8.4 C
New York
Friday, February 2, 2024
Search
Subscribe

PDP Governors Donate N100 Million to Victims of Plateau Crises in Mangu, Bokkos

N/East
PDP Governors Donate N100 Million to Victims of Plateau Crises in Mangu, Bokkos
PDP Governors Donate N100 Million to Victims of Plateau Crises in Mangu, Bokkos

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s forum, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State, has announced a donation of N100 million for victims of recent violent crises in parts of Plateau state.

Governor Bala announced donation yoday on Thursday at the Plateau State Government House, Jos, when he led PDP Governors across Nigeria to condole with the government and people of Plateau State, over the recent violence in Mangu and Bokkos and environs that resulted in loss of lives and property.
He said the PDP Governors would continue to advocate for the establishment of state police to enable leaders at various levels tackle the challenges of insecurity facing them.

READ ALSO  Gov Bala Mohammed’s Docket Agenda (1)

He advised Governor Caleb Mutfwang to remain strong while also encouraging all the people of the state to imbibe tolerance to live in peace with one another at all times.

In his response, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, appreciated his colleagues for the visit.

Mutfwang assured that his administration would continue to support all efforts aim at restoring peace and stability on the Plateau”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Bauchi Rerun Election: Tuggar foundation supports APC, candidates, with N19 million 
Next article
CNPP Says Transfer of Crude Oil Proceeds To CBN Is the Way To Go

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Bauchi to partner Sir Ahmadu Bello foundation to overcome security challenges 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.