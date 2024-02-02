Bauchi Rerun Election: Tuggar foundation supports APC, candidates, with N19 million 

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

The Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar Foundation has donated the sum of N19 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bauchi State chapter and candidates of the party in the forth coming rerun election coming up this Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct conduct the rerun election in 42 Polling Units in the State.

The Director General of the Ambassador Yusuf Miatama Tuggar Foundation,,Alhaji Bello Muhammad Tukura, stated this today when he visited APC office in Bauchi, He said “We came here to give our donations for the rerun in Bauchi, Katagum and Ningi Local Government Areas for the State Legislation, we want to support the party and the candidates contesting the rerun election, Each of the candidate will get N3 million totaling N12 million while the party gets N7 million.

“The money is for the election and by God’s grace Bauchi is for APC and we will mobilise our people to come out and vote for APC candidates”

Tukura said “We came to show our support and the party and the chairman was happy about it, we are expecting our leader Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Maitama Tuggar may be around for the election and he has always supported the party and he said his message to the people of Bauchi si that they should come out and vote massively for the APC”

In his response, the acting Chairman, of APC Mohammed Hassan Tilde, expressed gratitude on behalf of the leadership and members of the working committee to the kind gesture by the minister saying It was not the first time the minister is showing this kind of support.

Tilde assured that the party had adequately prepared for the rerun election andpart of preparation to ensure success, it constituted Technical Committee to know the number of registered and accredited voters and to know the actual number of people that participated in the last election and the actual votes each candidate get”

The Chairman said the committte completed its assignment after 11 days and submitted its report which has been forwarded to the leadership of the party

He requested the foundation to submit names of members that can be posted to cover the rerun election.