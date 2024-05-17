 Army, Police, DSS, NBA Pledge Support to EFCC

Brigadier General E O Oduyebo, Commander, 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Thursday May 16, 2024 pledged the support of the Nigeria Army to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in the discharge of its mandate.

He made this pledge when he received the Acting Zonal Director of the Benin Command of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Effa I. Okim who paid a courtesy visit to 4 Brigade Headquarters in Benin.

The General said there was need for synergy as one agency or institution cannot effectively eliminate crimes and criminality from the society. ‘Whatever support you need, the Army will be willing to provide it as much as possible”, he said.



Earlier, Okim told the General that he was recently deployed to Benin and that upon assumption of office, he decided to visit the Nigeria Army and other sister agencies to strengthen existing relationships and collaboration as critical stakeholders in eradicating crimes from the society . ‘We build synergy with relevant stakeholders and Nigeria Army is a critical stakeholder. Our interest and your interest are the same, which is a better Nigeria”, he said.

In a similar vein, the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, CP Funsho Adegboye assured Okim of police’s unalloyed support, cooperation and partnership in fighting economic and financial crimes in the state. The police boss stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to his office. The Police Commissioner said collaboration and partnership by the two organisations will ensure a safer country from physical and economic crime.

Earlier in his remark, Okim thanked the Nigeria Police for its support to the EFCC over the years. He said until recently, officers of the Nigeria Police were at the helm of affairs at the Commission. “We appreciate the Nigerian Police for its support over the years. It nurtured the Commission to its present level”, he said

The Acting Zonal Director also paid a visit to the Department of State Service, DSS, where he sought collaboration in dealing with the menace of internet fraud and other economic crime in the state. Okim said the essence of the courtesy call was to synergise, co-operate and seek for a good working relationship and sharing of information to tackle crime in the state. The DSS state Director, Barrister (Mrs) M. E. Ernest assured the EFCC Acting Director of the willingness of DSS to strengthen existing collaboration to achieve a crime- free society. “We will keep providing you with intelligence where necessary”, she said.

On Wednesday May 15, 2024, the Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Benin Branch, Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie pledged the support of the NBA to the Commission in its fight against economic and financial crimes in the state. The NBA chairman stated this during a courtesy visit to the Bar House in Benin-city by Okim. In his remark, the NBA chair said the visit of Okim is an indication of the premium, regard and values that the Commission placed on the contribution of lawyers as key stakeholders in the fight against graft. He said the visit will further consolidate and strengthen existing relationships between members of the Bar and the Commission in ridding the country of the menace of corruption and other forms of criminality.

his remark, the Acting Zonal Director commended members of the Bar for partnering with the Commission in its efforts to eradicate economic and financial crimes. “Lawyers have played a key role in the successes that the Commission has achieved. Our story cannot be written without the contribution of lawyers “. He pleaded with the lawyers to join hands with the Commission in its efforts to eradicate internet fraud. “I beg you to partner with us to fight internet fraud. Beg your children and wards to stay away from internet fraud”, he said.