We’ll Revive Our Lost Glory of Sports in Bauchi, Says Commissioner

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In his effort to reclaim the name of Bauchi as Mecca of Sports in Nigeria, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development Salis Mohammed Gamawa, said the ministry is working acidulously to reclaim back its name as Mecca of sports, Pearl of Tourism and hospitality.

The Commissioner made the pledged while Inaugurating three boards under the Ministry that include Bauchi State Sports Commission, Wikki Tourists fc and Bauchi State Commission for Youth and Women Rehabilitation and Development, (BACYWORD).

Gamawa, challenged newly appointed board members of parastatals under the Ministry to work in harmony and ensure progress and development of the Ministry in line with the vision and mission of the state government under the good leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed who vows to reclaim the past glory of sports in the state both in hosting and participation at National and International Competitions.

While congratulating the Chairmen and board members for their well-deserved appointment, Gamawa informed them of the importance of their responsibilities, saying that “your selection was based on merit and His Excellency the Governor expects nothing short of performance and good result stressing the need for them to work together and achieve the set goals of Bauchi becoming number one in sports activities as it used to be in the past”,.

Recall that the Commissioner had in few weeks after the state executive council meeting revealed that arrangements has been in top gear for the state government to host this year National Festival Game after 24 years.

He further disclosed that the state government through the ministry of sports have begun mobilization of partnership with national and international firms to ensure all sports facilities are readily and available before the commencement of the national event in the state.

The Commissioner, used the medium and solicit support from veteran sports men and women as well as individual to make the event a memorable one.