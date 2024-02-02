8.4 C
New York
Friday, February 2, 2024
Search
Subscribe

CNPP Says Transfer of Crude Oil Proceeds To CBN Is the Way To Go

National
CNPP Says Transfer of Crude Oil Proceeds To CBN Is the Way To Go
NNPC

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has described the speculated directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, transferring revenue from crude oil sales to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Since on Monday, there has been unconfirmed reports that the President has relieved the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) of its monopoly control over the proceeds from crude oil sales.

The CNPP in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, said that “if indeed the directive was issued by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is the way to go.

“We have always criticized the NNPC Limited for not meeting its OPEC quota as well as non-remittances or under-remittances of proceeds from crude oil sales due to corruption.

READ ALSO  Orji Kalu: I Left $4 Billion Balance Sheet In My Companies In 1998 Before Joining Politics 

“Therefore, we welcome the speculated directive to the NNPC Limited to submit receipts for crude oil sales to the CBN for vetting and documentation.

“While we urge the Federal Government to confirm the directive without fear or favour, we call on President Bola Tinubu to make it a policy of government that all payments for oil sales and all other revenues accruable to the federation account be forwarded to the apex bank without any delay.

“This will reduce renenue losses as every kobo should be accounted for in the current revenue realities where the country’s debt servicing takes a large chunk of the country’s earnings.

READ ALSO  Account for over N40 trillion LGA allocations or face legal action, SERAP tells 36 governors, Wike  

“The NNPC’s monopoly over crude oil sales has been a ground for the unbridled corruption bedeviling the federal government owned oil company.

“The initiative should also be extended to all other revenue generating agencies of the federal government, including the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Ports Authority, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Immigration Service, among others”, the CNPP said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
PDP Governors Donate N100 Million to Victims of Plateau Crises in Mangu, Bokkos
Next article
Widow, Others Face Forceful Ejection From Apartment

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  N683 Billion Grant: Your directive to TETFund won't stand, State Varsities tackle Reps

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.