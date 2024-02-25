8.4 C
Aftermath Of PDP Controversial Guber Primary: Fresh Plot To Impeach Edo State Deputy Governor Thickens

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said he is worried about a new scheme to remove him from office.

 

He said the scheme was intensified after he was elected as a factional candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the upcoming governorship election.

 

Shaibu, the deputy governor of the state, said this at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday.

 

The returning officer in the PDP governorship primary and Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal had on Thursday announced Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the delegate election, having polled a total of 577 votes.

 

However, in the parallel primaries that took place at the Benin residence of the Deputy Governor, the returning officer, Bartholomew Moses, declared Shaibu the winner, saying he won “with over 300 votes.”

“Even as we speak, my team has been calling me that, ‘Look at what these people are doing. They are saying they are going to impeach you; that you have gotten too far.’ They are threatening to impeach me,” he said.

 

“And I said, well, if fighting for my rights and all of us collectively fighting for my rights as in the constitution, triggers impeachment, so be it, because fighting for my rights and saying I must contest the election is my constitutional rights and cannot be taken by anybody.

 

“So if constitutional right is why they will now trigger impeachment, the courts are there; they will interpret it,” he said.

