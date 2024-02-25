Anambra Community Boils Over PG Election. As Monarch , Elders Reject Outcome

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Nawfia Community in Njikoka local government area of Anambra state is currently boiling following the alleged conduct of it’s town union election last week.

Similarly the Traditional Ruler of the community Igwe Daniel Ogochukwu Oballe, the Elders and youths of the town has described the conduct of the said election illegal and unacceptable to them contending that the Anambra state government is not aware of the election.

According to a statement signed by Igwe Daniel Ogochukwu Oballe, the President General of Nawfia Progressive Union NPU Chief Daniel Okoye Okongwu it stated thus;

“We wish to draw the attention of Ndi Nawfia at home and in the Diaspora, the Anambra State Government and the general public to the event that purportedly took place in Nawfia as the ” Nawfia Progressive Union”, (NPU), held “general elections” on 24th February 2024.

“In the morning of 24th February,2024 at about 9.00am, some certain persons broke into the Nawfia Civic Center in the company of some miscreants who were apparently imported into the town. However, they were resisted by members of the Nawfia Vigilante Service and well-meaning citizens of Nawfia town.

“Following the ensuing fracas that engulfed the venue, the situation became very rowdy and tense.

The arrow head of the sham election, Barrister BEI Nwofor (SAN) brought in soldiers and mobilized police men for a mere town union election in a very peaceful community like Nawfia . In fact, there were more security men outside the civic center than the “electorate” inside the building as accompanying videos show.

“For the avoidance of doubt, before any election can take place in any community in Anambra State, including Nawfia, the Anambra State government should be notified in writing and approval obtained in writing and the necessary fees paid to Anambra State government and the ASATU.

“In fact, neither the Anambra State government nor Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU) is aware of any NPU election slated for the 24th of February, 2024 at Nawfia.

“The state government and the ASATU did not send their representatives to observe the so-called election as the Anambra State law provides.

“Consequently, any purported election held in Nawfia on the 24th of February, 2024 is fake and illegal and should be disregarded by the Ndi Nawfia, Anambra State government and the general public.

“The entire leadership of Nawfia, the Igwe, the PG, the Umuada and the Youth and the good people of Nawfia condemn in very strong terms the anti-social activities of these renegade elements of Nawfia who are bent on disturbing the hard won peace and tranquility of the community.

When contacted via telephone call, Barrister Nwofor, said, “I am not the one, please.

The State police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, when contacted said he has no such information before him.

“I don’t have any information on this and from the video you sent, I didn’t see any fracas or rowdy activity as claimed, he reacted.