Bauchi State College of Agriculture Regained its Rightful Position …Provost

By Umar Usman Duguri.

Since the coming of senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohamed administration, he a promised to overhaul and change the narratives of all learning institutions against its inherited poor condition in every facets, ranging from structures, environ and to a man power to help in setting a paradigm shift in the academic environment and for better result in the students they are producing and the moral conduct should both staff non-academic staff and the students would have as a logo to themselves and to the Bauchi state government whenever they go to. This is the reason why the provost College of Agriculture Dr. Ahmed Isa Ahmed, remained committed to the selfless service of the college of Agriculture (BSCOA) that solely owned and funded by the state Government. Manned with the responsibilities among which are; sound knowledge, discipline and good conduct as well as setting a yardstick for a dynamic future agriculturist/ horticulturist in the northeastern Nigeria.

The college of Agriculture Bauchi state under the leader of Governor Bala Mohamed progresses from the ‘grass to grace’, according to the provost of the college, “ we are glad to have a passionate agriculturist Governor in Bauchi state, in his close to five years of transformational leadership he has overhauled the educational story of academic and non-academic activities in Bauchi state that is attractive more economic activities in the state, for instance, recently we secured a partnership to produced thousands of seedlings that would be exported outside the state possibly the country, and in the course of doing that our students would display their prowess, they would benefit in many ways, opportunities would created and rapid boost of the college and the state by extension”

It is on record, since the creation of the college, no governor has ever committed himself to supports the institution than, the incumbent, all our institution’s request was 100% approved without any delay in order to consolidate on his lofty goals.

On Employment, “the college secured approval recruit fresh indigenous staff to ensure speedy and effective service delivery at various Department including the security architecture of the college that has zero record of security tension now”.

Dr. Ahmed Isa, further, says, the Bauchi state college of Agriculture regained its lost glory through multiple drives, among which are approval of all National Diploma courses and Higher National Diploma courses that some have expire since 2016/2020.

“in order to compliment the modern learning skills, the management of college has constructed and ICT center name after Governor Bala Mohamed, based on his passion for the ICT development of the college. This development help in college in integrating, compiling, assessing as well as proper keeping of record and capacity building both staffs and students IQ”.

“Almost every decayed and collapsed buildings were fixed and put to order to ensure good serenity within and outside the institution. This development was the reason that encourage time to time workshops and seminars to enhance capacity building, these aside from consistent sponsoring of staffs to advance their knowledge.

Interestingly, the college of Agriculture begins the post graduate degree courses, some of these courses are; Animal health production in collaboration with the federal university Dutse, and Agric extension Development, crop science and soil science.

In the area of welfare, “the collage improved packages and allowances of staffs to ginger their morale and the student’s entitlements were enhanced to ensure sanity and good moral, this is the reason why the college in the last five years record zero immorality or misconducts”. Solar Street light were installed, all offices are fixed and furnished to ensure conducive learning atmosphere.

The provost of the college, Dr. Ahmed concluded by thanking the Government of Bauchi state for its continues support and collaborations with relevant stakeholders in fixing the college to its appropriate position as well as founding fathers of the college whose the management is working on its yardstick.